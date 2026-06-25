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Home / Sports / Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams meet up during Serbian icon's training session

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams meet up during Serbian icon's training session

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic met iconic American tennis player Serena Williams during his training session, with the 23-time Grand Slam winner set to make her return to Wimbledon as a wildcard in women's singles action.

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Novak, who is also chasing his 25th Grand Slam title and is yet to win one since the US Open 2023, shared some snippets of his training session.

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The 2026 Championships are scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 12, with Williams' return expected to be one of the biggest storylines of the tournament.

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Wimbledon confirmed the development through an Instagram post on Monday, announcing the seven-time singles champion's return to the All England Club.

The wildcard entry marks Williams' first appearance in the women's singles draw at Wimbledon in four years and came shortly after she had already secured a return to the Championships through a doubles wildcard alongside her sister, Venus Williams.

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The 44-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, stepped away from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open. However, she returned to competitive action earlier this month at Queen's Club, where she partnered rising star Victoria Mboko in doubles competition.

The pair won their opening-round match, but Mboko was later forced to withdraw from the tournament because of injury. The injury will also prevent the Canadian youngster from participating at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams, who made her comeback to the tour last July after a 16-month break, is currently ranked No. 119 in doubles. Her best result since returning came at last year's US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals partnering Leylah Fernandez. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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