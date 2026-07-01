Wimbledon: Sinner reaches third round, beats Borges

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Italian superstar and world number one Jannik Sinner made it to the third round with a close win over Nuno Borges in the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon at Wednesday.

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As per ATP's official website, Sinner beat Borges 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, booking a third-round match against Jenson Brooksby.

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Having secured a five-set win in his side's opening match against Miomir Kecmanovic, Sinner brought his absolute A game in key moments, with Borges serving at 5-4 in the second set, completing a straight sets win and moving to the next round.

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"The first set was very tough, but in the first set we were [both] serving very well so there were not a lot of long exchanges," Sinner said as per the ATP official website. "Overall, in these kinds of matches where you do not have a lot of control, I am very happy to win. Especially on this surface, I now have two wins [this week]."

"Of course, we will see what is coming, but I am very happy about the result. A couple of things we need to improve, but I am very happy," he added.

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With a two-hour, 32-minute win over Borges, the 24-year-old has ticked his main draw match wins at Grand Slam level to 95 and moved past Nicola Pietrangeli for most by an Italian player. He is aiming to become the 10th man in the Open Era to secure the Wimbledon title, just two years after his rival Carlos Alcaraz joined the list.

"Especially in the first round, I felt the lack of matches," Sinner, who had not played any grass event leading up to the tournament.

"Also today there were a couple of moments. I need to get back to this rhythm. If we look at the scoreboard, it was very close, so these matches, and especially the individual sets, help me a lot."

"Of course, we aim to improve and aim to get a little bit better. Tomorrow is a day off. Yesterday I did not do a lot because the first match was five sets and very long, so I'm happy about today," he signed off. (ANI)

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