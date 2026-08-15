Darwin [Australia], August 15 (ANI) Despite all odds against Bangladesh, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said that they still have a chance to win the game in case the pitch shows signs of variable bounce.

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Australia were 161/ 4 at stumps on day three of the first Test at Darwin, still trailing by 67 runs after conceding a lead of 228 runs in the first innings. Cameron Green was unbeaten on 43 runs, and Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 runs.

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Bangladesh strengthened their position in the Test against Australia on Saturday after making crucial inroads into the hosts' top order on Day 3, leaving the match finely poised with Australia trailing by 67 runs with six wickets in hand.

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With valuable ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points at stake, Bangladesh will aim to press home their advantage early on Sunday and wrap up the Australian innings.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Cricinfo, Hazlewood, who completed his 300 Test wickets, said, "Once we tick those [runs off, hopefully we are still four down, and you can start to build the pressure. I am not sure how the wicket will play. Obviously we have not played much in Test cricket here."

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"It (the pitch) was showing a little bit of signs of up and down. If we can bat deep into tomorrow and potentially even the whole day maybe, there are always opportunities to take 10 wickets on the final day if the wicket is a little bit up and down."

"So the win is still definitely in our mind, and always is pretty much. So we will look to do whatever we can to move towards that," he signed off.

To win the Test match, they will have to overcome their highest-ever first innings deficit of 228 runs. The biggest deficit Australia overcame was a 291-run trail against Sri Lanka in 1992, coming back to secure a 16-run win at Colombo by defending a target of 181 runs successfully.

Australia began their second innings 228 runs behind, but Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud once again made an early impact. After taking a six-wicket haul in the first innings, Hasan removed openers Jake Weatherald for a duck and Travis Head for 17.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 31, and Steve Smith, who made 44, then steadied the innings and helped Australia recover. However, Bangladesh's spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by dismissing the two batters.

Cameron Green and Alex Carey subsequently held firm to keep Australia in the contest, despite Bangladesh maintaining pressure with disciplined bowling on a good batting surface. Australia ended at 161/4.

Earlier, Bangladesh's lower order frustrated Australia by extending their lead beyond 200 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scored with a fighting 65, while the lower order provided valuable runs.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout Australian bowler on a difficult day in the field. He dismissed Hasan Mahmud for 14 and went on to claim the remaining Bangladesh wickets, including Miraz, finishing with figures of 6/89.

The six-wicket haul also saw Hazlewood enter an elite club as he became only the ninth Australian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets. He joined teammates Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins in the 300-wicket club.

Among Australian bowlers to reach the milestone, only Pat Cummins, Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillee have a better bowling average than Hazlewood's 24.02.

Bangladesh still managed to outbat Aussies, scoring 426 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 198, which was powered by a historic ton from Tanzid Hasan (101) and skipper Najmul Shanto's 84-run knock. (ANI)

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