Win-win situation

PTI

Mumbai, April 30

Gujarat Titans extended their dominance at the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here today, inching closer towards clinching a playoffs spot in their debut year.

Dhoni returns as Chennai captain MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings brought back Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his game, the IPL giants said today. Former India captain Dhoni led Chennai to their fourth IPL title last year but stepped down before the start of the current season. Jadeja was put in charge despite his lack of captaining experience at the senior level and Chennai’s title defence appears in tatters after two wins in eight matches under the all-rounder. “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” the franchise said. Reuters

After failing multiple times, Virat Kohli finally came out of a prolonged slump in form by registering his first fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season, as Bangalore posted 170/6. Kohli made 58 off 53 balls before walking back to the dugout amid a standing ovation at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 not out) and David Miller (39 not out) did the job for Gujarat after the table-toppers were struggling at 95/4 in the 13th over.

Brief Scores: RCB: 170/6 in 20 overs (Kohli 58; Sangwan 2/19) ; GT: 174/4 in 19.3 overs (Miller 39*, Tewatia 43*; Ahmed 2/26, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28).

Happy birthday Rohit!

Navi Mumbai: Seasoned Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak N Varma gave the best birthday present to their skipper Rohit Sharma — who turned 35 today — as Mumbai Indians finally opened their account, beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. Chasing 159, Mumbai reached home in 19.2 overs, courtesy Yadav (51 off 39 balls) and Varma (35 off 30 balls) adding 81 for the third wicket.

Brief Scores: RR: 158/6 in 20 overs (Buttler 67; Meredith 2/24); MI: 161/5 in 19.2 overs (Yadav 51; Ashwin 1/21).