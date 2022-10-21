Win-win situation

GEELONG, October 20

Kusal Mendis blasted a timely half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets as Sri Lanka eased into the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over Netherlands in Geelong today.

The Dutch side also made the Super 12 as the second team from Group A after United Arab Emirates did them a big favour by beating Namibia by seven runs despite David Wiese’s valiant 55. Mendis’ swashbuckling 79 from 44 drove Sri Lanka to 162/6 on a sunny afternoon at Kardinia Park before the talismanic Hasaranga helped restrict Netherlands to 146/9, despite an unbeaten 71 from opener Max O’Dowd.

Sri Lanka joined champions Australia, England, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group I of the Super 12 stage.

The 2014 champions were stunned by Namibia in their first qualifier, but steadied their campaign by thrashing UAE.

“We knew that when we came to the World Cup we would be the favourites in this group,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. “Unfortunately we missed out in the first game, but we regrouped and we came back strong.”

With injuries tearing through Sri Lanka’s bowling unit, the Asia Cup champions brought in Lahiru Kumara and left-armer Binura Fernando in place of Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan.

The replacement seamers each chipped in a wicket, while Maheesh Theekshana took 2/32 in front of a modest but buoyant Sri Lankan fans. — Reuters