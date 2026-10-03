“Winning again, especially against Pakistan, is very proud moment”: Tilak Varma after Asiad Gold

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Tilak Varma described winning the Asian Games gold medal as a “very good feeling” and said defeating Pakistan in the men's cricket final made the triumph even more special after India successfully defended their title on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal clash, Tilak said the Asian Games offered a different feeling compared to regular cricket tournaments, recalling his experience of winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games in China.

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"It's a very good feeling because in the Asian Games, whenever we win, it's always a different feeling compared to the regular tournaments we play. It's a completely different feeling, and I had experienced this same feeling in 2023 in China. Winning again, especially against Pakistan as you said, is a very proud moment. So, it feels really great," Tilak Varma told ANI.

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Asked about the pressure of playing Pakistan in a gold medal final, Tilak acknowledged the intensity surrounding India-Pakistan matches but said his previous experience helped him handle the situation.

"Of course, who doesn't feel pressure in an India-Pakistan game? Pressure is always there, but I have already played against Pakistan in such situations before. I was in similar situations earlier and I used that experience. At the end of the day, the result came in our favour, so I am really grateful," he said.

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Tilak, who has also been part of India's T20 World Cup and Asia Cup triumphs, said the Asian Games gold carried a distinct emotional significance because of the opportunity to represent the country on the podium.

"Like I said, the Asian Games gives you a completely different feeling because when our tricolour flies high and you are called up on the podium to receive the gold medal, it's a feeling unlike anything we usually experience when winning. So, it feels really great," he said.

Reflecting on playing cricket in Japan, Tilak said the pitch posed challenges, particularly during the middle and death overs.

"Of course, it was a challenging pitch. Even today, the pitch was difficult, especially early on when the new ball was coming onto the bat well, but later on during the middle overs and death overs, batting wasn't easy. As everyone knows, there were big cracks, the ball was turning, and it was a proper bowler's pitch. But we are really proud that we set a target of 212. We were thinking anything close to 200 or slightly above 200 would seal the game, and we scored 212. So we already knew we could win the game, although Pakistan also played well and batted well, but we knew we would win this game," Tilak said.

India posted 211/6 after being sent in to bat, with Tilak remaining unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls. Abhishek Sharma also struck a quickfire 61 off 28 balls.Pakistan managed 192/6 in their 20 overs despite Hasan Nawaz's 96 off 51 balls, as India successfully defended their total to retain the Asian Games men's cricket gold. (ANI)

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