Winning crucial moments, Harmanpreet Kaur’s mantra for success

PTI

Mumbai, March 27

Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels that focusing on winning the crucial moments of matches and not the ultimate prize worked well for her side as they lifted the inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy after a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final here on Sunday.

MI chased down the target of 132 with three balls to spare in a low-scoring clash at the Brabourne Stadium, with England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 60.

“(Right from start) we were talking about winning the moments. We were not looking for the trophy, we were looking to win all the moments. (We thought) if we win the moments, the trophy will come automatically,” Kaur told reporters after the match.

Kaur said she had been waiting to win a trophy as a captain for a long time. “It feels very good personally also. I was waiting for this moment for a long time when I could win something as a captain. It is also very important for women’s cricket,” she said. “Many times we were there but could not make it. But here the tournament was different, the teams were different. Every side is so balanced and did well in the tournament.”

Kaur’s run out on Sunday also brought back memories of her dismissal in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, but the MI captain said there was enough in her team’s tank to overhaul the target. “Both the run outs were quite disappointing. I was confident in the last match (India vs Australia) because we had so many wickets in hand. I thought we would be able to do it. But the scenario was a lot different here, we had Nat in the middle and she was well settled. I knew who was going to bowl and how. We were quite positive to finish the game with one or two overs left. But when I got out, we thought we had to go by the situation,” she said. — PTI

Rana named KKR captain

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders today named left-handed batter Nitish Rana as the team’s new skipper for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Rana will replace Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to undergo back surgery and is in danger of missing the entire season. PTI

Sandeep replaces Krishna at RR

Jaipur: Veteran Punjab seamer Sandeep Sharma will replace injured Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL, the franchise confirmed today. Prasidh, a bowling mainstay for Royals, is out of action following a lower back surgery. It was a lucky break for Sandeep as he went unsold at the auction.