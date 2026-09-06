"Winning here gives us confidence": Satwik-Chirag eye Asian Games glory after China Masters win

Shenzhen [China], September 6 (ANI): Indian men's doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty said their China Masters triumph has given them a major confidence boost ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, adding that they will continue to push themselves before the Asian Games.

India's top-seeded men's doubles pair produced a stirring comeback to clinch their maiden China Masters title, defeating China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 at the Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.

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After winning the men's doubles title at the China Masters, Satwik said the tournament has always brought positive results for the pair, especially after injury setbacks.

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"Playing here is always good. We have always played here coming back from injury. In 2024 after the Olympics, we played here and reached the semi-finals. Then last year we played when we weren't in good shape, but we reached the finals. I think this tournament, after coming back from injury, has given us a lot of confidence," Satwik spoke to the media after winning the China Masters.

Reflecting on their performance in the tournament, Satwik said the pair stayed committed to their game plan and avoided mistakes in the final.

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"I think this week has been the same story except for the first round. Today, we didn't make mistakes, and that was a positive from today's match. We are just sticking to the game plan. We made a plan before coming here and wanted to execute that. If it works, it's good; if not, we will go back and work again," he said.

The Indian shuttler added that the victory helped them end a difficult phase and marked their second title of 2026.

"I am really happy that we kind of broke the jinx. This is our second title in 2026, and I am really happy," Satwik said.

Chirag Shetty said winning the China Masters title ahead of the Asian Games feels special and will provide the defending champions with added confidence.

"It feels really special. Obviously, going into the Asian Games, winning a title definitely gives a huge boost that what we are working for is going in the right direction," Chirag said.

However, he added that the duo will not get complacent and will continue their preparations before the Asian Games.

"We'll go back home, push ourselves to the limit, train for the next 10 days and go all guns blazing at the Asian Games. We want to go out there and have some fun," he added.

The Indian duo, who had twice finished runners-up at the prestigious Super 750 tournament, overcame a slow start and a determined Chinese challenge to seal their second title of the season, as per ESPN.

He and Ren came out firing in the opening game, putting Satwik and Chirag under sustained pressure with their pace and attacking play. The Indians struggled to find their rhythm and were comfortably beaten 21-11, leaving themselves with little room for error.

But the top seeds responded in emphatic fashion.

Satwik and Chirag raised their intensity in the second game, taking control of the rallies and forcing the Chinese pair into errors. Their improved defence and sharper attacking combinations helped them level the contest with a 21-13 win.

The deciding game was a closely fought battle, with neither pair willing to give an inch. The Indian duo, however, held their nerve when it mattered most.

With the score tied at 17-17, both pairs traded errors under the relentless pace of the rallies. Satwik and Chirag finally edged ahead after He sent a smash into the net, before another stirring rally led by Chirag put the Indians within touching distance of the title.

The Indian pair earned three match points and converted the first opportunity, completing a 21-17 victory in the decider and sealing a memorable comeback.

The triumph offered Satwik and Chirag a measure of redemption after their disappointing exit at the home World Championships in New Delhi just two weeks ago. With injuries and withdrawals opening up their side of the draw in China, the Indians capitalised on the opportunity with a determined run to the title.

The celebrations were relatively restrained, with Chirag's back strapped and Satwik continuing to manage a shoulder injury. Yet the relief was evident as Chirag let out a roar while Satwik flashed his trademark smile after the decisive point.

The victory also ended a frustrating run at the China Masters for the Indian pair. They had reached the semifinals in 2019 and 2024, while finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2025.

In the 2023 final, Satwik and Chirag lost to China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, before suffering another final defeat in 2025 against South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

This time, however, the Indians went one step further to finally add the China Masters crown to their collection.

The title is Satwik and Chirag's second of the 2026 season after they won the Singapore Open Super 750. They had also finished runners-up at the Thailand Open Super 500. (ANI)

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