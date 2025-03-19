New Delhi [India] March 19 (ANI): Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers emphasized the challenges of winning the IPL, citing the presence of 10 world-class teams, travel fatigue, injuries, and varying conditions, as per the press release from Jio Hotstar.

"Winning the IPL is incredibly difficult. There are 10 world-class teams that could even win a World Cup, let alone the IPL. So many factors come into play--travel, team strategies, injuries, and adapting to different conditions throughout the season. The team that manages to maintain energy and momentum towards the back end of the tournament usually comes out on top. Teams that capitalize on their home advantage tend to perform well," AB de Villiers said on Jio Hotstar.

He hopes that RCB will lift the trophy in the 18th season, with Kohli, wearing jersey number 18, leading the charge.

"I hope this is the year--the 18th season, with number 18 (Virat) in the squad. If RCB lifts the trophy, I will be there celebrating with Virat!" added de Villiers, popularly known as Mr 360°, for his ability to hit the ball to all areas of the cricket field, showcasing a wide range of shots and unconventional techniques.

De Villiers, known for his enthusiasm, revealed that he got into trouble with Virat Kohli for repeatedly saying, "Ee sala cup namde" (This time, the cup is ours).

"I said 'Ee sala cup namde' the other day, and I got a direct message from Virat. He told me, 'Please, just stop doing that now.' So, I got into a bit of trouble for that! To be fair, I am exhausted saying it all the time," said the former South African cricketer.

RCB is set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 22. The team's squad for IPL 2025 includes Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Liam Livingstone, among others.

RCB IPL 2025 Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee. (ANI)

