Winning is a ‘theme’ for India-dominating Aussies

PTI

Mumbai, January 1

Expressing her desire for a 3-0 series sweep, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland said here today that Australia’s dominant record against India in ODIs is a testament to their consistency over the years.

Australia have won 42 of the 52 ODIs played against India, and in the latest instance, they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match rubber.

Sutherland made it clear that the Aussies would like to win the third ODI against the hosts tomorrow before going into the three-match T20I series beginning on January 5 at the DY Patil Stadium.

“It is probably a testament to the consistency in the cricket that we’ve played over a number of years,” Sutherland told the media before Australia’s training session. “I think the depth across the squad as well, you see, anyone from the (squad of) 15 can come in and play their role,” added Sutherland.

“We are pretty keen to win this last game of the series. We will be putting our best team out there and looking to go 3-0 in the series to lead into the T20s with some momentum,” she said.

Sutherland said the level of competition and exposure in Australia’s domestic cricket has ensured a seamless entry for players on the international circuit.

“It probably goes down to the quality of domestic cricket back home as well, that every player is exposed to different conditions and challenging circumstances so that in the international stage, it’s not too big of a jump,” she said.

Sutherland, who has a century each to her name in ODIs and Tests, expressed that winning is a “theme” that every player arriving in the squad has to learn, apart from keeping a belief that they can win from any situation.

“Another point is (that) winning is a bit of a theme that you have got to learn — know how to win and keep the belief that you can (win),” she said. “The other night (second ODI) showed that, India were probably on top for a long period of that game, but the group really kept that belief and showed that we can win from anywhere,” she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Mumbai