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Home / Sports / "Winning tastes different": Iyer delighted after majestic ton against West Indies 

"Winning tastes different": Iyer delighted after majestic ton against West Indies 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Following a majestic maiden T20I century against West Indies in the first T20I, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight, saying that he had been thinking about bringing up his maiden hundred and was thrilled to see the milestone finally come to fruition.

Riding on a fluent hundred by the Indian skipper, India defeated West Indies by 8 wickets in the 1st T20 in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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Speaking about the victory, Iyer said that winning always tastes different and expressed confidence that India can become one of the most destructive teams in T20 cricket if they continue playing with the same mindset and intent.

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“Adapting quickly and bowling first helped. We wanted to come and play as any cricketer would. We just looked at the excitement of playing West Indies. I was actually thinking about getting my maiden T20I century, and it came through. Winning tastes different. Today it was me who finished off the game. I think if we continue with the same mindset, we will be one of the most destructive teams,” Iyer said after the match.

Chasing 172, India rode on a sensational unbeaten century from Iyer to complete the chase in just 14.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

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Iyer smashed 102 not out off 43 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes at a staggering strike rate of 237.21.

The result gives India an early advantage in the five-match series and continues their strong run after their gold-medal triumph in the men's cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to regroup ahead of the second T20I. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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