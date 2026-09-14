“Winning tournament is what truly matters”: BCCI Secretary Saikia after India refuses to accept Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday said the controversy over the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 trophy presentation did not originate from the Indian side, asserting that winning the tournament mattered more than the trophy ceremony.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were not present on the stage during the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, as the team refused to receive the trophy from ACC president and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi amid tensions over cross-border terrorism and the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

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During the ceremony, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, but Indian players were absent from the stage. There were no visuals of Team India lifting the trophy or celebrating with it, as the broadcast shifted back to the studio after Sri Lanka’s presentation.

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However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said the BCCI had maintained its position based on the circumstances surrounding the presentation ceremony and had informed the organisers about its stance beforehand.

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“Winning the trophy is one thing, but winning the tournament is what truly matters. The issue regarding the trophy--which created a controversy--did not stem from our side. We had already clarified our stance, referencing the situation we faced last year regarding the Asian Games--a matter known to the entire nation,” Saikia said.

“We maintained our position based on that context. We had stated beforehand that we did not approve the manner in which they had planned the prize distribution ceremony. We informed their chairman that if they proceeded with that specific system, we would not participate. Since they did not agree, we chose not to accept the trophy in that manner; we will collect it later,” he added.

The Indian women’s cricket team was not present on the stage during the post-match presentation ceremony after defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

When asked whether the decision was taken by the players or the BCCI, Saikia said it was an organisational decision and that everyone involved stood united.

“This was entirely the BCCI’s decision. We had discussed everything internally, and the BCCI’s stance remains consistent with what it was previously. Whether it concerns the players, the team, or the BCCI officials, we are all united; there is no divergence between the players' decisions and the BCCI’s decisions. We act as one. Whatever decision is taken, we proceed in accordance with the BCCI’s established policies,” he said.

Saikia also praised the Indian team’s performance in the tournament, saying the side’s dominant run had provided ideal preparation for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

“The Indian women's team has performed exceptionally well; it was a brilliant performance. All the matches were one-sided. The way the Indian team played in this Asia Cup tournament has ensured proper preparation for the Asian Games. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the team and the entire support staff. Our aim now is to carry forward the winning streak established in Dubai all the way to Japan,” he said.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and produced a strong all-round performance in the final, posting 183/5 before restricting Sri Lanka to 111 to lift their eighth Asia Cup title. (ANI)

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