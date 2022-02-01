Winter Olympics: Covid greets athletes, staff as they arrive in Beijing

Beijing, January 31

During the past four days China has detected 119 Covid-19 cases among athletes and personnel involved in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with authorities imposing a “closed loop” bubble to keep participants, staff and media separated from the public.

The tally from the weekend showed 37 new cases on Sunday, and 34 on Saturday, with most testing positive after arrival at the airport, Games organisers said today.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said her own Olympics ambitions were over after testing positive twice following her arrival in Beijing, one of three Russian positive tests announced today.

Eight athletes or team officials were among 28 people who had tested positive on arrival at the airport on Sunday.

International Olympic Committee member Emma Terho, who heads the IOC’s athletes’ commission, also tested positive and said she has been in isolation since the weekend.

The cases have set off alarm bells among athletes concerned their competition could be over before it even starts after having prepared meticulously for years.

Some 3,000 athletes, along with coaches, officials, federation delegates and media are expected for the February 4-20 Games. — Reuters