WIPL will help players figure out power-hitting: Sushma

New Delhi, January 5

Former India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma, who last represented the country against South Africa in an ODI in March last year, is eagerly waiting for the Women’s IPL, pencilled to be held sometime this year. Sushma says once the tournament starts, national and domestic players will understand the power game better after watching the overseas players in preparation and action.

“The women’s game has changed so much in the last six-seven years… I’m talking about power-hitting. One has to lift weights and work hard to try that. Otherwise you will not be able to clear the boundaries on a regular basis,” says the Himachal Pradesh cricketer, who was part of the team that reached the final of the women’s 50-over World Cup in 2017.

“In my case, I want to be that middle-order batter… If you do bring that X-factor in a team with overseas players, make an impact, then the path will open again,” says the 30-year-old about her hopes of making a return to the national team. “It will be the same for other domestic players who have been doing well over the years but have not been able to break into the India XI. This will be a big platform for the girls and I am excited about WIPL.”

No complaints

Sushma has no complaints after not being included in India’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in South Africa from February 10 to 26. She had made a comeback to the national squad for the T20I series against Australia last month but did not get a game as India lost 1-4.

Rejections, she says, are part of the game. “Selections are not in my control. I am on this rollercoaster as sometimes I am part of the playing XI. Sometimes I get dropped without playing and then you see someone like Dinesh Karthik making a comeback at the age where many are happily retired. It is an inspiration and has motivated me to keep working hard and hope for the best,” she says.

She concedes that as someone who started playing the game seriously rather late, at age 17, disappointments are easier to take.

“I made a comeback to the T20 team after over three years. Selectors never tell you why you got dropped but that is the same for all players. In my case it was easier to handle, although I took 2-3 months to get over it. But it was easier for me as I had matured then as a player,” says Sushma.

“What also helped is that I have a smaller circle. Family and friends are just happy when they see I’m happy doing what I do. One can call it a disappointment but I was happy that I was able to win my place in the squad,” she adds. “One day I will get a chance to play again and then I will get the chance to perform. That day I will have to show whether I am the finisher in the middle-order that can take the team to wins.”