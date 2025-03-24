DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Wish I was 15 again, competing in DSC and starting my journey over: Olympian Sharath Kamal praises U-15 table tennis tournament

Wish I was 15 again, competing in DSC and starting my journey over: Olympian Sharath Kamal praises U-15 table tennis tournament

Sharath Kamal also praised the tournament organisers for conceptualising a tournament of this scale and explained how it will help in developing the bench strength and improving the scouting process
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal garnered buzz earlier this month after the Olympian announced his international retirement. However, the young players competing in the Dream Sports Championship U-15 table tennis tournament in Chennai were privileged to meet their hero and also attend a masterclass led by him where the seven-time Commonwealth Gold medalist shared his life's journey.

"I was able to explain my struggles as a school kid because that's something that the kids, coaches and the parents can relate with. I had a fantastic session where I was asked a variety of questions. With kids from different countries present here, we are facing different challenges. I was able to address a lot of them because I've played across the globe and have come to understand that each country has its own system and structure," the 34-year-old said on the sidelines of the tournament's final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Sharath also praised the tournament organisers for conceptualising a tournament of this scale and explained how it will help in developing the bench strength and improving the scouting process.

Advertisement

"Scouting has become much easier with tournaments like these. We get to observe the kids, get to know them better, and consistently guide them throughout the year. This is the first tournament of its kind that I've witnessed, and the concept is incredible. I just hope we can continue to build on this moving forward," said the Indian table tennis legend.

The 34-year-old will be making his final professional appearance at the WTT Star Contender in Chennai before hanging up his racquet. However, he expressed his desire to be 15 again and be able to rebuild his career by getting a boost from tournaments like the Dream Sports Championship U-15 table tennis tournament.

Advertisement

"I just wish I were a 15-year-old now, and I could play this tournament and go ahead from here. But yes, the kid in me is still there, looking forward to how I can help other kids. I can clearly see a lot of puzzle pieces being placed around here. So all we need to do is collate and try to join them," he added.

Chandigarh's 15-year-old Sahil Rawat picked a win over Jammu & Kashmir's Ritvik Gupta in a seven-set thriller to claim the tournament title in the Boys category while Mumbai's Divyanshi Bhowmick picked a dominating 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 win over her West Bengal opponent Shreya Dhar to mark victory in the Girls' category. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper