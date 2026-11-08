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Home / Sports / "Wishing our cricket family a joyful Diwali": Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith wishes Indian fans

"Wishing our cricket family a joyful Diwali": Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith wishes Indian fans

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], November 8 (ANI): Former South African captain and commissioner of the SA20 league Graeme Smith extended Diwali wishes to all on social media.

Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

On the official Instagram of SA20, Smith said, "Wishing our cricket family a joyful Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, success and many wonderful moments to you and your loved ones.

Recently, SA20 launched its season five campaign on Thursday, building excitement for the milestone edition of South Africa's premier T20 league, set to take centre stage from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

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The St George’s Park band is set to launch the festivities in grand style when three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s Final in the Season 5 opener on Sunday, January 17, in Gqeberha.

South Africa’s summer cricket festival will then travel across Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, with an action-packed opening week. Following the opening week, Mondays will be designated as rest days, while weekends will feature double-headers, offering fans a full day of cricket and entertainment.

As part of the Season 5 campaign launch, tickets also went on sale, with prices starting at as low as $3 for frenzy tickets for all opening matches and select fixtures. Tickets for the Playoffs and the Final on February 21 are also available. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.SA20.co.za, while stadium ticket offices will open from November 15, 2026.

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Season 5 of the SA20 gets underway on Sunday, January 17, at St George's Park, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on the Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season's final. The competition culminates with the Final at Newlands on Sunday, February 21. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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