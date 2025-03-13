DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / With maiden WPL final in sight, Gujarat Giants gear up take on Mumbai Indians in Eliminator clash

With maiden WPL final in sight, Gujarat Giants gear up take on Mumbai Indians in Eliminator clash

After putting up a remarkable show in the league stage, the Gujarat Giants will leave no stone unturned to make it to their maiden Women's Premier League final when they take on the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:12 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): After putting up a remarkable show in the league stage, the Gujarat Giants will leave no stone unturned to make it to their maiden Women's Premier League final when they take on the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium.

Ahead of the contest, Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger believes his side has what it takes to go all the way in the competition.

"Our goal at the start of the season was to qualify for the finals, so we can certainly tick that off now. Now that we're here, we desperately want to win the whole thing, and there's no reason we can't do that. We know when we play anywhere near or close to our best, we can beat most teams in the competition," he reckoned.

Advertisement

Speaking about how his team has executed their aggressive approach this season, Klinger said, "We've talked a lot about staying disciplined for longer than the opposition and staying in the fight longer than the opposition. I think we've shown that in games we've won and probably in a couple that we've just fallen short as well."

Gujarat Giants had a challenging start, winning just one of their first four matches, but they turned things around with a stunning fightback, registering three consecutive wins to secure a playoff spot in the WPL for the first time.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the campaign, the former Aussie player credited his players. He said, "Having some of our local players step up, it's been one of the main reasons for us strengthening this year. Harleen's had a great season batting both in the middle and number three. Kashvi, Priya, and Bharti have stepped up nicely as well. So having the local players and the overseas players stepping up throughout the season has put us where we are at the moment."

Klinger gave some insight into his plans for the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. He said, "I think there's no doubt that they rely a lot on their top four or five batters. If we can break through that top order and put pressure on the middle order coming in a bit earlier, then that will make a huge difference."

"We'll go through what they might try and do, and we'll be well-planned leading into tomorrow", he concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper