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Home / Sports / With message of ending over-dependence on fossil fuels, Mansukh Mandaviya leads nationwide 82nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle

With message of ending over-dependence on fossil fuels, Mansukh Mandaviya leads nationwide 82nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle

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ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Confirming that Fit India Sundays on Cycle intends to end over-dependence on fossil fuels and is a 'solution for pollution', the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, led the 82nd edition of the nationwide event here at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Sunday.

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The cyclothon was organised at more than 10,000 locations across the country, according to a press release.

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Started in December 2024 by Mandaviya, the event has transformed into a mass movement mobilising citizens of all age groups to dedicate "fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz" (dedicate 30 minutes every day to become fit). Till now, more than 30 lakh people have participated in the event at thousands of locations across the country.

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In New Delhi, Hockey Olympian and Asian Champions Trophy gold medallist Preety Dubey, Fit India champion Charul Malik and Anita Solanki, a noted yoga & wellness coach from the Ministry of Ayush, also cycled around the iconic India Gate circle and Kartavya Path.

This one-of-a-kind event encourages common people to take out time for their personal health and fitness through various activities like running, cycling, performing yoga and Zumba, among others. To attract children, there is also a dedicated Game Zone which has life-sized chess, ludo, apart from carrom, table tennis, futsal and badminton.

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"Today marks the 82nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was organised today with the participation of lakhs of 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' personnel across the country. I am delighted to share that health workers nationwide have conveyed a message of health and fitness by cycling at over 15,000 locations today, thereby joining the Prime Minister's Fit India movement. Cycling is a small effort that yields immense results," Mandaviya said.

"By cycling for just one hour every Sunday, you can stay fit. You can contribute to reducing pollution, save the country's fuel resources, and maintain your own fitness. Driven by these benefits and the 'Fit India' movement, lakhs of young people across the country are now inspired to take up cycling to stay fit," he added.

Anshul Mudgal, State Program Officer for Ayushman Arogya Mandir, said that the objective behind collaborating with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was to take preventive healthcare to the masses.

"So far, 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated in Delhi. The very motto of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir is to promote preventive healthcare; our goal is to ensure that people do not fall ill in the first place. To this end, we are participating in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'--launched by SAI under the 'Fit India' campaign. Through this initiative, we are raising awareness and encouraging people to prioritise their physical health. I believe this is an excellent initiative, and we are very happy to be a part of it," Mudgal said later.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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