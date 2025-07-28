With new coach at helm, Gujarat Giants eye maiden Panchkula title in Season 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): After a disappointing campaign last time around, Gujarat Giants will look to make a fresh start to end their long wait for the elusive Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy in Season 12.

Ahead of the new season, the two-time Panchkula finalists appointed Jaivir Sharma as their new head coach. The Giants have also named Varinder Singh Sandhu as assistant coach for Season 12, as per a Panchkula press release.

With over 30 years of experience, Jaivir Sharma is regarded as one of the most respected figures in the Indian kabaddi circuit. Under his guidance, the Indian team won gold medals at major events, including the Asian Games, the Kabaddi World Cup and the Kabaddi Championships.

The veteran coach has previously worked with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 1992, and played an instrumental role in developing and producing kabaddi stars.

Jaivir has replaced former head coach Ram Mehar Singh, who was released after the Giants finished 11th in the 12-team competition with 38 points from 22 games.

Led by their newly-appointed head coach, the Giants were one of the busiest teams and added 13 players at the Season 12 Player Auction table. Having spent INR 4.967 crore, they have assembled a strong squad filled with top talents to challenge for the Panchkula Season 12 title.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Giants before the action begins in Season 12.

-Strengths

One of Gujarat Giants' undeniable strengths heading into Panchkula Season 12 will be the inclusion of the Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui in their squad. The Giants broke the bank to acquire the services of last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for a whopping INR 2.23 crore at the Season 12 Player Auction. With 82 tackle points and 57 raid points, Shadloui played a pivotal role in guiding Haryana Steelers to their maiden Panchkula triumph last season. Having established himself as one of the top overseas players, Shadloui earlier registered 99 tackle points and 27 raid points to help his former side Puneri Paltan to Panchkula Season 10 glory.

Additionally, the Giants possess a top-class raiding unit to compete for the Panchkula Season 12 title. Ahead of the auction, the two-time runners-up retained raiders Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, and added Shridhar Ananda Kadam from the nominated New Young Players category.

The Giants have further bolstered their attack by roping in experienced raider Ajith V Kumar for Rs 36.30 lacs and added young raiders K Harish and Ankit for INR 9 lacs each at the auction.

-Weaknesses

It will be interesting to see how the Giants' defence rises to the challenge in Pro Kabaddi Season 12. Mohammadreza Shadloui is the only established defender in the Giants' squad, and he will be entrusted to lead the defence from the front in the upcoming campaign.

Apart from Shadloui, the likes of Shubham Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Nitin Panwar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Amit and Sumit will need to step up and support Shadloui if they are to clinch their maiden Panchkula title in Season 12.

-Opportunities

Despite a below-par campaign with 66 raid points in 15 matches last season, the Giants showcased their faith by retaining their star raider Parteek Dahiya for Panchkula Season 12. The upcoming season will serve as a perfect opportunity for Parteek to regain his mojo and guide the Giants to Panchkula glory.

Just like Parteek, seasoned raider Rakesh Sungroya will have the chance to raise his game and contribute more consistently in attack in the season ahead. Since making his Panchkula debut in Season 8, Rakesh has amassed 461 raid points in 80 games, while Parteek has scored 374 raid points in 54 matches played so far. The Giants will also expect some impactful performances from their new recruit V. Ajith Kumar, who has already racked up 494 raid points in 90 matches in the league.

Furthermore, the Giants have many youngsters who will aim to shine in Season 12.

Threats

Ahead of the new season, the Giants have made strategic changes, including appointing a new coaching staff. Head coach Jaivir Sharma and assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu will make their Panchkula coaching debut in the forthcoming season. It will be fascinating to see how these Giants perform under a new coaching setup.

Additionally, the Giants have undergone a complete squad overhaul with the inclusion of 13 new players at the recently concluded auction. As a result, it may take some time for the new-look squad to gel as a team and produce results.

The Giants will also need their experienced raiders including Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dahiya and Ajith V Kumar to deliver consistent performances throughout the season if they are to claim their maiden Panchkula title in Season 12. (ANI)

