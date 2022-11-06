With one eye on revenge, can India round off home leg on a high?

Bhubaneswar, November 5
India will look to produce another attacking display and finish their home leg on a high when they take on Spain in their reverse fixture of the FIH Pro League here tomorrow.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. completed a double over New Zealand when they rallied from a 1-3 deficit to win 7-4 in a high-scoring thriller here on Friday.
India now have six points, the same as Spain, who also have a match in hand, while New Zealand are yet to open their account.
Having conceded two early goals to New Zealand, India roared back in style with goals from captain Harmanpreet (7th and 19th minutes), Karthi Selvam (17th and 38th), Raj Kumar Pal (31st), Sukhjeet Singh (50th) and Jugraj Singh (53th).
“Despite conceding early goals, our focus was to stick to our gameplan and surge ahead. I think every player played to his potential against New Zealand, which ensured this result,” Harmanpreet said about the win.
However, the challenge would be a bit tougher against Spain, who had defeated India 3-2 in the first leg. The hosts will be eager to exact revenge when they meet at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.
Skipper Harmanpreet said they must be consistent throughout the match. “Playing consistently all through the four quarters was our main goal. We will need to play the same way against Spain, who play defensive hockey compared to New Zealand and can slow our game down, but we should just stick to our plans,” he said. — PTI
Tayyab Ikram is new FIH president
Lausanne: Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram of Macau was today elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), succeeding India’s Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.
