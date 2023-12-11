 With only 5 games left ahead of T20 World Cup, auditioning Indian youngsters running out of time : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • With only 5 games left ahead of T20 World Cup, auditioning Indian youngsters running out of time

With only 5 games left ahead of T20 World Cup, auditioning Indian youngsters running out of time

Form in IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean

With only 5 games left ahead of T20 World Cup, auditioning Indian youngsters running out of time

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Gqeberha (South Africa), December 11

After a washout in the series-opener robbed the auditioning Indian youngsters of valuable game time, the think tank will be hoping for clear weather in the second T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now only five games are left in the build up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players.

In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean.

The selectors announced a 17-man squad for the series and it is highly unlikely that all of them would get an opportunity in the remaining two games.

Shubman Gill, who was not part of the T20 series against Australia held right after the World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh seem to be the only certainties in the batting order for the ICC event six months later.

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got runs under their belt but if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make themselves available for the World Cup, the two fringe players would need a sensational effort in the IPL to make the cut.

The only other series India play before the World Cup is against Afghanistan at home next month. The selectors will be forced to consider only IPL performance for World Cup selection, raising questions over the scheduling of India’s T20 commitments before the World Cup.

Like Rinku, Jitesh Sharma is also being seen as the finisher for India in the shortest format. After showing promise against Australia, Jitesh will be hoping for game time against the Proteas.

The extra bounce on South Africa pitches will pose a stiff test for the young batting line-up.

In the bowling department, multiple spots are up for grabs with only Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, who is not playing this series, straightforward selections for the World Cup.

Deepak Chahar, who was picked for his comeback series, remains in India due to a personal emergency.

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed in the T20s against the Aussies, would like to carry their good form into the series. Ravindra Jadeja, who went on a break after the World Cup, has also linked up with the squad.

Like India, South Africa too have only five games left to identity their core for the World Cup. Pace duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were only picked for the first two games. Now with the series-opener washed out, they will only get a single outing before shifting focus to red ball cricket.

Teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

#Cricket #IPL #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

2
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

3
India

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

4
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

7
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

8
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

9
Punjab

Cable services remain hit in Punjab, raids on to arrest Fastway owner

10
India

MEA denies 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists abroad

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

SC Constitution Bench starts pronouncing verdict on nullification of Article 370

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...

Article 370: Timeline of developments

Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC’s verdict on Article 370

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370

The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on December 13

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP