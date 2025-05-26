New Delhi, [India], May 26 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins reflected on his team's strong finish to the season, highlighting the impressive batting display in the final game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL), on Sunday, in New Delhi.

He acknowledged that with the team's high-calibre players, they should have aimed for the finals, expressing disappointment in not achieving that goal.

He emphasised the need to maximise scoring in favourable conditions, like aiming for 250-260, and the importance of adapting to different game situations, such as reaching 170 in tougher conditions, which they failed to do.

"Amazing finish. The last few games of the season, lots of things clicked, and it was scary to watch that kind of batting. With the calibre of the players we have, we can't play any worse than what we did earlier. With the players we have, we should be making the finals. This year we didn't. We get wickets like here, we got to max out and get 250-260 and other ones where we need to graft and get to 170, which we didn't," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

KKR endured a forgettable outing on Sunday as they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 279 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, crashing to a 110-run defeat.

The loss ended KKR's season on a disappointing note, placing them eighth in the table with five wins, seven losses, and one no result. SRH, meanwhile, climbed to sixth with six wins, seven losses, and one no result.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack was led by a trio of effective performers -- Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey -- all of whom picked up three wickets each to dismantle KKR's batting line-up. (ANI)

