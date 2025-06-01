"With the momentum MI have...": Saba Karim on Qualifier 2 IPL clash against PBKS

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim expressed that the five-time champions look more dominant heading into the Qualifier two against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and also added that it would be great for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans if their team wins the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time.

Karim spoke at the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking about the MI-PBKS qualifier clash, Karim said, "With the momentum that Mumbai Indians have, I think it will be favourable for their victory. It is a good team, they have a strong bowling. They look more dominant the way they are playing."

PBKS, though they topped the league stage with nine wins, four losses, a no result and a total of 19 points, suffered a crushing loss to RCB by eight wickets, which saw them get skittled out for 101 at Mullanpur. MI, on the other hand, put in a strong batting performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator, defending 228 runs and winning a well-contested match by 20 runs.

On RCB lifting the title in their star batter Virat Kohli's 18th season, Saba said, "Hope so, his performance has been so good. He has been working so hard, and it would be good for RCB fans if they win the IPL this time around."

In 14 matches so far, Virat has scored 614 runs at an average of 55.81, with eight half-centuries and the best score of 73*. He has batted with a fine strike rate of over 146 and is the fifth-highest run-getter this season.

Saba also said that India's upcoming tour of England, consisting of five Tests, will give a new-look, young side a nice opportunity to perform well under the leadership of newly-appointed red-ball captain Shubman Gill.

"We have a fine bench strength. Youngsters are getting a chance, what is better than that? There is a young captain. It is a good chance for these youngsters to perform well," he said.

The tour will start from June 20 with the first Test at Leeds and will consist of five Tests.

The month of June not only marks the beginning of India's new ICC World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), but also signals the dawn of a new chapter in Indian cricket. With Gill at the helm, a youthful Indian side will face a stern challenge in England, known for its testing conditions and formidable home record.

Gill's leadership will be closely watched as he attempts to guide a fresh-faced team in the absence of some of India's most experienced Test campaigners.

India squad for England tour: Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Saba also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of meeting the 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had a breakout IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals and hailed the youngster's ability.

"That kid is very talented. To reach this platform and perform so well at this age, it shows that the game has reached in every corner of the game. So many good players are coming out. The support BCCI is giving, the gesture of PM Modi is fantastic. It sends a great message," he added.

Suryavanshi played seven matches for RR, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55, with a century and fifty to his name. His century is the fastest by an Indian in IPL history and came in 35 balls against GT. It also made him the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. (ANI)

