"Without Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep bowled superbly": Darren Gough hails Indian pace duo for brilliance in Edgbaston test
London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former England cricketer Darren Gough has praised Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and World no.1 test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for their performance in the second test against England at Edgbaston.
India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham, as they not only secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also achieved their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.
While speaking to ANI at a charity event, Darren Gough said, "India's batting has been fantastic. In the last test match, without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled superbly, and Ravindra Jadeja also did a good job in the second test."
Shubman Gill, pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were the frontline warriors of a team effort as Team India levelled the series, overcoming the Birmingham blues with a win that would be remembered for ages.
Akash Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing performance, etching his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.
After picking up 4/88 in the first innings to lay the foundation, Akash Deep returned in the second innings to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with 6/99.
Jadeja scored fifties in both innings of the second test. He slammed 89 in the first innings, followed by 69 in the second innings, although he only managed to grab a wicket in the match.
Siraj was the star with the ball for India in the first innings, claiming six wickets, followed by a wicket in the second innings. The emphatic 336-run victory not only marked a landmark win but also helped India level the five-match Test series 1-1. (ANI)
