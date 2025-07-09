DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / "Without Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep bowled superbly": Darren Gough hails Indian pace duo for brilliance in Edgbaston test

"Without Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep bowled superbly": Darren Gough hails Indian pace duo for brilliance in Edgbaston test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former England cricketer Darren Gough has praised Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and World no.1 test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for their performance in the second test against England at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham, as they not only secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also achieved their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

While speaking to ANI at a charity event, Darren Gough said, "India's batting has been fantastic. In the last test match, without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled superbly, and Ravindra Jadeja also did a good job in the second test."

Advertisement

Shubman Gill, pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were the frontline warriors of a team effort as Team India levelled the series, overcoming the Birmingham blues with a win that would be remembered for ages.

Akash Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing performance, etching his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.

Advertisement

After picking up 4/88 in the first innings to lay the foundation, Akash Deep returned in the second innings to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with 6/99.

Jadeja scored fifties in both innings of the second test. He slammed 89 in the first innings, followed by 69 in the second innings, although he only managed to grab a wicket in the match.

Siraj was the star with the ball for India in the first innings, claiming six wickets, followed by a wicket in the second innings. The emphatic 336-run victory not only marked a landmark win but also helped India level the five-match Test series 1-1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts