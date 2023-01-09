Novak Djokovic wins title, extends unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 matches

Adelaide, January 8

Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 to win the Adelaide International.

92 Victory helped Djokovic go level with his great rival Rafa Nadal on 92 ATP singles titles in the Open era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) ahead of the duo

Djokovic worried Open organisers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide against Daniil Medvedev that he had been troubled by a tight hamstring. He said the injury eased as the match progressed. If there had been any lingering issue, it likely would have been exposed in today’s marathon final that stretched over more than three hours and finished with Djokovic claiming his 92nd career singles title.

He also took his second Adelaide title 16 years after his first; he won the tournament in 2007, aged 19.

Djokovic had to save a match point at 5-6 in the second set and was fully stretched by the 22-year-old Korda, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

The match turned on a handful of points. Djokovic held serve to love in his first four service games of the final set and then held serve after being taken to deuce by Korda in his fifth service game. Djokovic then rallied from 15-40 down at 5-4 in Korda’s next service game to win four straight points and take the set in 51 minutes — and the match in 3 hours, 9 minutes. “I hope everyone enjoyed the show tonight, it’s been an amazing week,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic at times showed irritation with this coach Goran Ivanicevic who supported him from a courtside box or remonstrated with himself after a wasted point.

“I’d like to thank my team for handling me, tolerating me in the good and bad times today. I’m sure they didn’t have such a blast with me going back and forth with them but I appreciate them being here,” he said.

Earlier, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka claimed her 11th WTA Tour singles title but her first in almost two years when she overcame qualifier Linda Noskova 6-2 7-6(4) in the women’s final.

In doing so she ended an extraordinary run by the 18-year-old Noskova who beat third-seeded Daria Kasatkina and former Australian Open champion Viktoria Asarenka in the main draw on the way to her first final. Sabalenka didn’t drop a set all week. — AP

