"Woakes was superb with new ball": Broad after 1st session of Birmingham IND-ENG Test

Birmingham [UK], July 2 (ANI): England pace legend Stuart Broad hailed pacer Chris Woakes for his fine new ball spell against India during the first session of the first Test's day one at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

At the end of the first session, India was 98/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (62*) and skipper Shubman Gill (1*) unbeaten. Woakes was fantastic in his new ball spell, taking the wicket of KL Rahul and bowling four maiden overs out of seven overs, giving away just 15 runs. During his spell, he created chances against Karun Nair and Jaiswal, but luck did not go in his favour.

Speaking on air as quoted by Sky Sports', Broad said that the first session was "really good Test cricket", which left India "happier of the two sides as England had to bowl two really good balls to get wickets."

Advertisement

"Woakes was superb with the new ball - he could easily have had three-for if some decisions had gone his way," he said.

"No batter has thrown his wicket away, and England have had to work hard and show their skill. There is a bit of seam and a bit through the air - the pitch can be slow here before quickening up with the sun shining on it," he concluded.

Advertisement

Broad advised England not to chase wickets and "instead settle into your length".

"Sometimes when you bowl you want to get a team out for under 250, so you get it up there full, look to swing it and disappear to the boundary.

"It is about staying mentally patient and not having to have four slips and a gully all day. In the back of England's minds will be India's collapses at Headingley. The talk will be that one or two wickets might bring three or four," he concluded.

After England won the toss and opted to field first, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were watchful in the initial overs as Chris Woakes opened the bowling.

Jaiswal started off hot, unleashing two fours against Brydon Carse and also surviving an lbw review against Woakes.

However, in the ninth over, KL lost his wicket, as he played a delivery back onto his stumps, giving Woakes his wicket for two. India was 15/1 in 8.4 overs.

After managing just 17 runs in the first 10 overs, Jaiswal, along with Karun Nair, cut loose for the next few overs, playing with freedom. Nair found four boundaries in quick succession against Woakes and Josh Tongue, unleashing some beautiful drives through covers.

In the 16th over by Tongue, Jaiswal unleashed three boundaries against the pacer, including a classy drive straight down the ground on a 145 kmph delivery. India reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs, thanks to two successive fours.

By the end of the 20th over, India was 75/1, playing at a decent ODI tempo.

In the 22nd over, Tongue was once again at the receiving end of Jaiswal's wrath as a hat-trick of boundaries took him to his 11th Test fifty in just 59 balls, with 10 fours.

However, Nair failed to make the most of his start, falling to a short ball by Carse that landed into Harry Brook's hands at slips, removing him for a 50-ball 31, with five fours. India was 95/2 in 23.3 overs, ending a fine 80-run second wicket partnership.

Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill made sure India did not lose any more wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 98/2 in 25 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62*, Karun Nair 31, Chris Woakes 1/15) vs England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)