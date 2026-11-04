‘Wobble seam was working very well’: Kamboj on match-winning spell against New Zealand in 1st ODI

Auckland [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): India's Player of the Match Anshul Kamboj credited his disciplined line and length, along with the effective use of the wobble seam, for his impressive bowling figures of 2/22 in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park on Wednesday.

Kamboj, who bowled a disciplined 10-over spell to help India restrict New Zealand to 185 before securing a five-wicket victory, said he focused on sticking to his basic plans rather than worrying too much about how the pitch was behaving.

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"I think the key was just consistent length and line, not thinking about how the wicket is behaving, just the basic plan, bowling on right lines and right areas," Kamboj said during the post-match press conference.

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The Haryana pacer also revealed that the wobble seam delivery was particularly effective on the day, prompting him to use it repeatedly.

"I think the wobble seam ball was working very well, so I was using that again and again," he said.

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Asked about his preparations for the series, Kamboj said he had concentrated on getting his lengths and lines right while studying the strengths and weaknesses of opposition batters.

"Just working on lengths and good lines, and just looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen and just working on that," he added.

The 25-year-old also explained that he did not feel the need to make major adjustments to his bowling length for New Zealand conditions, as he naturally gets good bounce off the surface.

"No, it doesn't matter, because I also get a good amount of bounce off the wicket as well. So it's like it's only about the length which I am bowling, just focusing on that," Kamboj said.

On how he assesses conditions at different venues, the pacer said the focus remains on understanding the surface and identifying the most effective length.

"You just have to look at the wicket and see what is happening on the wicket, what is the best ball to bowl, what is the right length to bowl, just focus on that," he said.

Kamboj was among India's key performers with the ball as the visitors produced a clinical effort to bowl out New Zealand for 185. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three scalps and Kamboj chipped in with two.

Kamboj dismissed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for four before removing Nathan Smith for one, further denting the hosts' recovery efforts.

In reply, India chased down a rain-revised target of 143 in 32 overs, winning by five wickets. Virat Kohli top-scored with an authoritative 74 off 51 balls, while skipper Shubman Gill contributed 56 off 37 deliveries.

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played in Wellington on Saturday. (ANI)

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