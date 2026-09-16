Wolvaardt equals Mandhana’s record with 18th international ton, powers South Africa to 80-run win over Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], September 16 (ANI): South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt equalled India star Smriti Mandhana’s record for the most international centuries in women’s cricket, smashing a sensational unbeaten 126 as the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by 80 runs in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, according to the ICC website.

Wolvaardt brought up her 18th international century, drawing level with Mandhana at the top of the list. Her fourth T20I hundred also saw her surpass her previous best of 115* against Ireland in December last year.

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The South African skipper produced a breathtaking knock, smashing 126* off just 62 balls at a strike rate of 203.22. Her innings featured 16 fours and four sixes and powered South Africa to 200/1 while batting first.

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Wolvaardt also registered the highest individual T20I score by a South African woman, going past Shandre Fritz’s unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010.

Her record-equalling performance earned Wolvaardt the Player of the Match award, while Karabo Meso provided strong support with an unbeaten 50 off 51 balls.

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With her latest century, Wolvaardt joined Mandhana at the summit of the women’s international centuries list with 18 hundreds. Meg Lanning follows with 17, while Hayley Matthews has 15.

Zimbabwe never managed to mount a serious challenge in the chase. South Africa’s bowlers reduced the hosts to 29/4 during the powerplay before further wickets left them reeling at 35/6.

Annerie Dercksen led the bowling attack with a maiden five-wicket haul, returning impressive figures of 5/15 as South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for 120.

South Africa had already taken a 2-0 lead after winning the first two T20Is by 6 wickets and 64 runs, respectively. The fourth match of the series will be played on September 17. (ANI)

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