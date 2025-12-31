DT
Home / Sports / Wolves end 11-match Premier League losing streak with 1-1 draw against Man United

Wolves end 11-match Premier League losing streak with 1-1 draw against Man United

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Old Trafford [UK], December 31 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers ended a run of 11 consecutive Premier League defeats with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time), as per the Premier League website.

Joshua Zirkzee gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute, with his deflected strike finding the net off Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci. However, Krejci redeemed himself before half-time, heading home a well-placed effort to earn the visitors a deserved point.

Wolves started nervously, with Benjamin Sesko's angled effort narrowly missing the target. But it was Zirkzee's shot, deflected by Krejci, that opened the scoring for Manchester United.

Despite going behind, Wolves responded strongly. Hugo Bueno forced a smart save from Senne Lammens, and Tolu Arokodare sent a free header over the bar. Krejci's header in the 45th minute levelled the score, ensuring Wolves went into the break with 1-1.

In the second half, both sides had chances to win. Wolves almost snatched a surprise victory, with Hwang Hee-chan coming close twice, while Yerson Mosquera's header was cleared off the line by Jose Sa. United thought they had secured all three points when Patrick Dorgu struck in the dying moments, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The draw means Manchester United finish 2025 in sixth place, missing the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool. Ruben Amorim's side will start 2026 with back-to-back away fixtures against Leeds United and Burnley.

For Wolves, who remain bottom of the table with just three points, the draw is a small but significant boost. After losing all 15 Premier League matches in which they had conceded first this season, the resilient response at Old Trafford shows they are not going down without a fight. Wolves will host West Ham on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

