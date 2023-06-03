Women eye maiden Junior Asia Cup title

Kakamighara (Japan): The Indian women will look to replicate the success of their male counterparts when they begin their campaign at the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament beginning here tomorrow. The junior women’s team would be eager win its maiden Asia Cup crown. India will open their campaign against Uzbekistan. The top three teams in the Asia Cup will earn automatic qualification for the World Cup to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10 this year. Captained by Preeti, India have been grouped in Pool A alongside four-time champions South Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei, while hosts Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong China are in Pool B. India have won one silver and four bronze medals in the tournament’s seven editions. “We have worked hard over the past few months for this tournament. The senior team was also training with us and it helped us and boosted our confidence,” Preeti said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead
Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...
Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert
Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...