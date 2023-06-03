Women eye maiden Junior Asia Cup title

PTI

Kakamighara (Japan): The Indian women will look to replicate the success of their male counterparts when they begin their campaign at the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament beginning here tomorrow. The junior women’s team would be eager win its maiden Asia Cup crown. India will open their campaign against Uzbekistan. The top three teams in the Asia Cup will earn automatic qualification for the World Cup to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10 this year. Captained by Preeti, India have been grouped in Pool A alongside four-time champions South Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei, while hosts Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong China are in Pool B. India have won one silver and four bronze medals in the tournament’s seven editions. “We have worked hard over the past few months for this tournament. The senior team was also training with us and it helped us and boosted our confidence,” Preeti said.