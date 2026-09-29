DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Women’s 4x400m relay team clinch India’s first athletics gold at Asian Games 2026

Women’s 4x400m relay team clinch India’s first athletics gold at Asian Games 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): India clinched its first athletics gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s 4x400m relay team triumphed in the final on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain securing the silver medal after finishing the race in 3:30.21. China won bronze with 3:31.02.

Advertisement

Vithya Ramraj, who had earlier won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, added another medal to her Aichi-Nagoya campaign with a gold-winning performance in the relay event.

Advertisement

India has so far enjoyed a memorable Day 10 at the Asian Games 2026, winning eight medals across shooting, athletics and boxing in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. India has secured two gold, one silver and five bronze medals during the day.

The women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clinched India’s second gold medal of the day, marking the country’s first athletics gold of the Games.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, securing gold in the final.

Neeru scored 28/30 to claim the top honours, defeating China’s Sun Yunong, who won silver with 26/30, while UAE’s Hajar Abdulmalik secured bronze with 21/25. Her victory also gave India its second gold medal in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games.

India’s women’s trap team comprising Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer also secured silver in the team event.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh added his third medal of the Asian Games 2026 with a bronze in the men’s 5000m, clocking 13:32.75. India’s mixed 4x100m relay team of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra also finished third with a timing of 41.06 seconds, while Pooja won bronze in the women’s high jump with a best clearance of 1.84m.

In boxing, Narender Berwal won his second consecutive Asian Games bronze medal in the men’s +90 kg category after losing his semifinal bout. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts