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Home / Sports / Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Hong Kong Women win toss, opt to field against India

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Hong Kong Women win toss, opt to field against India

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Hong Kong Women have won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash on Thursday in Dubai.

India kick-started their campaign with a dominant victory over Thailand, powered by an exceptional top-order performance. However, they lost momentum after a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, an area the tournament favourites will be keen to address tonight.

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Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Thailand in their opening match.

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"We're going to have a bowl first. I think the conditions would suit that. Very confident with our batting lineup to come out here and chase down any score. So, let's make the most of these conditions. I think we've seen, as an average score, it's been about 120 -130. They're obviously a very accomplished side, so, looking at 140, 150, we've had a couple of chases like that this year," Hong Kong skipper Natasha Miles said.

"We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. We are not keeping anything in mind (target). Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

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Teams:

Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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