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Home / Sports / Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mandhana's record-breaking hundred powers India to 193/5 against Hong Kong

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mandhana's record-breaking hundred powers India to 193/5 against Hong Kong

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana produced a breathtaking batting masterclass, smashing 124 off just 64 balls as India Women posted 193/5 against Hong Kong Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mandhana dominated from the outset, striking 14 fours and seven sixes at a staggering strike rate of 193.55.

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 With her sensational hundred, the India opener became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket and also surpassed Meg Lanning to claim the record for the most international centuries in women's cricket.

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Asked to bat first, Shafali Verma opened the innings along with Mandhana. Mandhana found able support from Verma, who made a decent 28 off 17 balls, including three fours and two sixes. The opening pair added 74 runs before Verma was dismissed by Ruchitha Venkatesh.

Once the power-play was done and dusted, Mandhana shifted gears to unleash total dominance.

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Pratika Rawal contributed 10 off 12 balls before Joyleen Kaur accounted for her, while Richa Ghosh scored 11 off 13 deliveries, including a four, before being dismissed by Marina Lamplough.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mandhana in the middle late in the innings but was not able to contribute much as she was also removed for just 10 off 9 balls.

For Hong Kong, Marina Lamplough scalped two wickets, while Ruchitha Venkatesh and Joyleen Kaur grabbed a wicket each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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