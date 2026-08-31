Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI): India Women produced a dominant all-round performance to register a massive 94-run victory over Thailand Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

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Defending 159/9, the Indian bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, bundling Thailand out for 65 in 16.1 overs. The bowlers struck at regular intervals, never allowing the chase to gather momentum.

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After Shafali Verma's brisk 64-run knock that had earlier helped the team post a challenging total of 159/9, Thailand's innings got off to a disastrous start as Natthakan Chantham was dismissed by Kranti Gaud after scoring just four runs, while Phannita Maya managed just six runs as Nandni Sharma scalped her wicket, leaving the side struggling at 16/2 inside the powerplay.

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Shree Charani also kept the pressure on with a superb spell of 2/10 from her three overs, using the conditions effectively to restrict the scoring. She dismissed Aphisara Suwanchonrathi (1) and Chanida Sutthiruang (5) to leave Thailand at 43/4 in 7.4 overs.

Deepti Sharma then dismissed Naomi Hamilton (1) and Nannaphat Chaihan (0) in the ninth over to put Thailand under further misery as they were reduced to 44/6 in 8.3 overs.

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Suleeporn Laomi and Nannapat Koncharoenkai added a modest 16-run stand to take Thailand to 60, but the innings quickly unravelled thereafter. Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma wrapped up the tail as Thailand lost their final three wickets without adding another run. Koncharoenkai was the last batter dismissed, with Thailand bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs.

Koncharoenkai was the lone bright spot for Thailand, scoring a fighting 41 off 48 balls, including six boundaries.

India's spin attack dominated Thailand throughout the innings, with Deepti Sharma producing a sensational spell of 3/0 in 1.1 overs, while Shree Charani returned figures of 2/10 in three overs. Medium pacer Nandni Sharma also impressed, claiming 3/18 from her four overs.

India will next face Hong Kong, China Women on September 3.

Earlier, despite an explosive half-century from Shafali Verma, Thailand bowlers, particularly Suleeporn Laomi and Sunida Chaturongrattana, put on a spirited bowling performance, restricting India to 159/9.

At one point, India were sailing at 108/2, but collapsed to 136/7 in the next five overs. Shafali (64 in 36 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India.

Thailand won the toss and put India to bat first. Pratika Rawal made her debut for India in T20Is, while Deepti Sharma was playing her 150th T20I for India, becoming the third Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur (202) and Smriti Mandhana (171) to reach the milestone.

Smriti Mandhana started well with three boundaries against Phannita Maya in the first over. In the next over, Shafali hit two fours against Thipatcha Putthawong. Smriti slammed a four, and Shafali smoked a six against Maya in the third over, before the former perished for 10-ball 19. India were 38/1 in three overs after Smriti became a victim of a run-out.

Shafali, however, continued to attack, while Pratika hit her first six in her T20I career on her fourth ball, bringing India to the 50-run mark in 4.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, India were 65/1, with Pratika (13*) and Shafali (33*) unbeaten.

Sunida Chaturongrattana's second over was expensive, with Pratika scoring a four and Shafali getting a four and a six, yielding 15 runs.

Shafali reached her 19th T20I fifty in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes. However, on the next ball, Pratika was cleaned up for 18-ball 22 by Suleeporn Laomi, with her knock having two fours and a six. India were 91/2 in nine overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India were 101/2, with Shafali (59*) joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1*), both unbeaten.

Putthawong and Laomi got India in trouble quickly. India's smooth-sailing innings ran into trouble as the former cleaned up Harmanpreet for five, while Laomi cleaned up Shafali (64 in 36 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a dangerous Richa Ghosh (0) on successive balls. India sank to 112/5 in 13 overs.

Bharti Fulmali and Deepti Sharma had to take the innings forward.

Fulmali and Deepti found some boundaries, but Deepti was run out for seven-ball five by Laomi, while Fulmali's 14-ball 13 was ended by Chaturongrattana, reducing India to 136/7 in 16.3 overs.

Thailand continued to put on a spirited effort with the ball, with Prema Rawat (6) and Nandni Sharma (0) removed, reducing India to 137/9 in 17.2 overs.

Kranti Gaud (15* off eight balls) and Shree Charani (6*) fought hard for India, taking them to 159/9 in 20 overs.

Laomi (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, while Chaturongrattana took 2/31 in three overs. Skipper Putthawong and Chanida Sutthiruang got a wicket each. (ANI)

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