Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the women's Asia Cup final at Dubai on Sunday.

Indian team has reached the final of every edition of the women's Asia Cup and will be eyeing their record-extending eighth title.

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Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We are going to bat first today. (The reasoning behind batting first)? Well, I feel it's a very important game for us, and I think having a score on the board is always positive. That is the reason we decided as a group that we will bat first. Well, I think every final is very important, and at the same time, there is a lot of pressure. I think today's game is about playing good cricket, staying in the moment and giving your best. (Any changes to your starting XI)? Yes, we do have one change. Pratika (Rawal) is resting today; (Gunalan) Kamini is back. I think she has a lot of ability, and hopefully she will enjoy herself today. (Any target you have in mind)? Well, I think we are not keeping a specific target in mind. It is all about using the batting power-play and then seeing how much we can get."

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Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu said, "If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowled first, because we back our skills. In the last few games, we have bowled really well. [What would a successful title defence mean personally?] Actually, it is a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans, and we will try to play positive cricket in the middle. [Any changes?] We are going with one change, Vishmi Gunaratne is playing in place of Sanjana Kavindi. I felt we needed some experience. [What total are you expecting to restrict India to tonight?] The first six overs are very crucial. So if we can get early wickets, I think there will be pressure on them."

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

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Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya. (ANI)

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