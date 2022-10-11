Women's Asia Cup: India in a league of own, thrash Thailand

PTI

Sylhet, October 10

The Indian bowlers hardly broke a sweat to dismiss minnows Thailand for a paltry 37 before knocking off the runs in just six overs to top the seven-team group league in the Women's Asia Cup here today.

The emphatic win was India's fifth in six games, with the only defeat coming against arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring match.

India have 10 points and will be joined by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and most likely Bangladesh in the semifinals. Bangladesh, who have a net run-rate of +0.423 after five games, just need a win against UAE tomorrow to take Thailand (-0.949 in 6 games) out of the equation.

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and asked Thailand to bat. Soon, the gulf in class became apparent. Before getting out in the 16th over, Thailand could manage only 37 runs. The only batter to reach double figures was Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12) as the second-highest scorer was Nattaya Boochatham (7).

Brief scores; Thailand: 37 (Koncharoenkai 12; Rana 3/9, Gayakwad 2/8); India: 40/1 (Meghana 20*, Vastrakar 12*)