Women's Asia Cup: India look to keep Pak under thumb

PTI

Sylhet, October 6

India would hope opener Shafali Verma to come out of her lean patch as they look to extend their domination over Pakistan when the two arch-rivals clash in a Women’s Asia Cup T20 match here tomorrow.

The Indian team gave ample game-time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan — one of the title contenders — the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have a full-strength team on the field.

Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat to minnows Thailand on Thursday. The two sides currently occupy the top-two spots on the points table, with India leading the table.

While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the last two matches between them failed to produce a tight game as India won comfortably. India were at their ruthless best when they brushed aside Pakistan at the CWG in July. In fact, India have won their last five meetings in the format easily.

After being rested for a game each, Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be expected to provide a strong start. The big-hitting Verma, who seems low on confidence, will look to regain her touch.