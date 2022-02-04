Women's asia cup: S Korea make final at Philippines' expense

PTI

Pune, February 3

A clinical South korea dominated proceedings to beat Philippines 2-0 in the semifinals to advance to their maiden AFC Women's Asian Cup summit clash here on Thursday.

Cho So-hyun and Son Hwa-yeon scored first half goals for South korea to end the brilliant run of the Philippines who were making their first semifinal appearance at the continental showpiece at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Philippines can be proud of their efforts though as they gave the match their all and can look forward to an inaugural appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. All the semifinalists of the Asian Cup directly qualified for the World Cup.

South south korea, who have beaten pre-tournament favourites Australia in the quarterfinals, wasted no time in applying pressure from the get-go and opened scoring in the fourth minute when Cho headed in Kim Hye-ri's corner kick past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Eager to impress in their first-ever semi-final appearance, the Philippines were undeterred by the early setback and Sofia Harrison's attempt from distance six minutes later showed they meant business.

The Taeguk Ladies, however, continued to hold the lion's share of possession and came close through Son Hwa-yeon's efforts in the 15th and 19th minutes, but McDaniel's safe hands kept the Philippines in the game.

Despite having to play on counter-attacks, Philippines had their moments with Katrina Guillou giving the South koreans a scare in the 24th minute when her long-range strike missed by mere inches. South korea, however, looked dangerous every time they surged forward and doubled their lead in the 34th minute when an unmarked Son tapped in Choo Hyo-joo's cross.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic sent on Malea Louise Cesar, Chandler McDaniel and Sara Castaneda at the start of the second half but the changes had little effect as South korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi was hardly tested. —