Women's asia cup: Thailand stand in India's way to final

PTI

Sylhet, October 12

It has been a smooth ride for the Indian team so far and the trend is expected to continue when they face minnows Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup semifinals here tomorrow.

The last match between the two teams turned out to be a huge mismatch as India skittled out Thailand for just 37 runs in 15.1 overs to notch an easy win during the league stage.

Thailand would look to do better than their previous effort, especially in the batting department, after making the semis for the first time at the expense of hosts and defending champions Bangladesh. The Naruemol Chaiwai-led side would hope to prove that their qualification to the tournament was not a fluke.

For India, the tournament has been a perfect opportunity to test their bench strength ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa. As a result, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played only three of their six league matches, and even dropped down to No. 7 against Pakistan in the only game they lost.

The team also tried out the likes of power-hitter Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha in search of a finisher. However, it remains to be seen if the team continues to experiment or play a full-strength side to be ready for the title clash. The spin troika of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have kept most of the teams in check.

To make it a contest, Thailand would hope their top-three — Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham and skipper Chaiwai — come out firing.

The trio has done the bulk of the scoring for the team, and a big test awaits them against a disciplined Indian attack.