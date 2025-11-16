Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 16 (ANI): Day six delivered one of the most anticipated clashes of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025 as arch-rivals India and Pakistan collided in a high-voltage Match 10 at the BOI Grounds, Colombo.

India came in unbeaten after four commanding victories, already securing their semifinal spot with clinical consistency.

Pakistan, despite this being only their second outing, entered with immense confidence following a massive win of over 200 runs against Sri Lanka. The build-up, the rivalry, and the stakes made this fixture a global spectacle, as per a press release.

Pakistan posted a total of 135/8, anchored almost entirely by a superb 66 off 57 balls from B3 Mehreen Ali. Her innings brought stability after Pakistan's top order crumbled to 23/4 inside six overs under intense pressure from India's disciplined bowling and relentless fielding.

A brief contribution from Esha Faisal, who added 6, offered temporary respite before B3 Bushra Ashraf revived the innings with a determined 44 off 38 balls, keeping the scoreboard moving through sharp running and well-judged placement.

Skipper Nimra Rafique's 8 added minor resistance, but Pakistan's innings was repeatedly disrupted by India's brilliance in the field, resulting in seven run-outs that reflected the precision, awareness, and intensity of the Indian unit. With 15 extras boosting their total, Pakistan finished at a defendable 135/8, though the innings remained heavily reliant on the contributions of Mehreen and Bushra.

India's bowling remained sharp and purposeful throughout the first innings. Phula Saren delivered crucial breakthroughs, Anu Kumari maintained discipline in the middle overs, and Ganga Kadam built pressure with tight, economical spells.

However, it was India's exceptional fielding--quick pickups, direct hits, and unwavering composure--that consistently halted Pakistan's momentum and shaped the course of the innings.

Chasing 136, India came out with explosive intent and transformed the pursuit into a dominant statement. Skipper Deepika TC ignited the chase with a stunning 45 off just 21 balls, striking at an astonishing 214.29. Her fearless stroke play and clean hitting electrified the BOI Grounds, giving India complete control before a sharp run-out ended her blazing knock.

The momentum continued seamlessly as Anekha Devi took centre stage with a magnificent unbeaten 64 off 34 balls.

Her innings was a masterclass in timing, placement, and controlled aggression, maintaining a strike rate of 188.24 and ensuring India stayed well ahead of the required rate throughout the chase. Pakistan's bowlers attempted several variations but struggled to contain India's commanding flow.

With 12 extras contributing further, India eased to victory, extending their unbeaten march through the tournament.

Anekha Devi was named Player of the Match for her authoritative, match-winning performance. (ANI)

