Women’s British Open: Birdie finish helps Aditi rise to T-30

Walton-on-the-Hill, August 10
India’s Aditi Ashok overcame a bogey-bogey start to finish even-par and in tied-30th position after the first day of the Women’s British Open at the Walton Heath Golf Club here today.
Diksha Dagar, who like Aditi has a win to her name this season, was in tied-80th place. Diksha seemed to have clawed her way back from 3-over with birdies on the 16tth and 17th only to drop a shot on the 18th and finish at 2-over 74.
Thailand’s rookie Jaravee Boonchant, who has missed seven cuts in her last eight starts but has two top-10 finishes this season, was among the four leaders at 3-under. The others are Perrine Delacour of France, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark and Jeongeun Lee of South Korea.
The conditions were challenging with the players facing a lot of problems if they missed the fairways. Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul and Brooke Henderson were among the big names who shot 74s.
