Women's coach Dennerby wants team to fulfil attacking potential

PTI

Chennai, July 28

With crucial tournaments lined up over the next few months, the Indian women’s football team will need to work on its poor conversion rate, said head coach Thomas Dennerby.

India will compete in the Asian Games in September-October. They have been pitted against Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B. They will then face Uzbekistan, Japan and Vietnam in the second round of the AFC Olympics qualifiers in October-November.

“We have to utilise our chances around the offensive box,” Dennerby said. “We created a lot of goal-scoring chances in recent games but didn’t come out with so many goals,” the 63-year-old Swede added.

Dennerby said that his team also needs to strengthen its defensive formation. “We also need to keep on working hard with the defence, which has been working very well. We didn’t concede any goals in two games in the Olympics qualification (first round). But we let some easy goals go in during the friendly games when we were preparing for the Olympics qualification, which I feel is not good,” he said.

“If we have the discipline to play with a really strong defence, we know that we always create chances, even against really good teams,” he added.

#China #Football