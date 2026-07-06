London [UK], July 6 (ANI): ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the growth of women's cricket after Australia clinched a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, defeating hosts England by seven wickets in a commanding final at Lord's here on Sunday.

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Australia completed an unbeaten campaign in style, chasing down 151 with 17 balls to spare in front of a record crowd of more than 28,000 at the iconic venue. The victory also marked the highest successful run chase in the history of a Women's T20 World Cup final and ended England's perfect home World Cup record.

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Following the triumph, Shah congratulated both finalists in a post on X.

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He wrote, "Congratulations to @CricketAus on winning their 7th @ICC Women's T20 World Cup title with another incredible campaign. Huge credit to @englandcricket too - fantastic runners-up but champions in spirit. This tournament reminded us why women's cricket is unmissable - power, passion, and pure class on display from start to finish. Thank you to both teams and everyone who made this World Cup so special. Women's cricket is in a golden era!"

The International Cricket Council also celebrated Australia's triumph on X, posting, "Australia reign supreme once again to seal the Women's #T20WorldCup title in emphatic fashion."

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Australia's successful chase was built around another masterful innings from Beth Mooney, who anchored the pursuit with 64 after sharing a match-defining partnership with Phoebe Litchfield.

Despite losing opener Georgia Voll early to Lauren Bell, Mooney and Litchfield quickly seized control. The pair powered Australia to 62/1 in the powerplay, the second-highest powerplay total in a Women's T20 World Cup knockout match, before taking the side beyond the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Litchfield narrowly missed out on a half-century, departing for 48 to Charlie Dean, while Mooney brought up her ninth Women's T20 World Cup fifty, equalling Nat Sciver-Brunt's record for the most fifties in the tournament's history. Sophie Ecclestone eventually dismissed Mooney for 64, but Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner comfortably completed the chase.

Earlier, England recovered from early setbacks to post 150/4 after being sent in to bat. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 deliveries, while Freya Kemp contributed a valuable 44 off 28 balls as the pair stitched together an 80-run partnership to rescue the innings after England had slumped to 70/4.

Australia's disciplined bowling effort was led by Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth, who claimed one wicket each before the batters completed another dominant display to reinforce Australia's status as the leading force in women's T20 cricket. (ANI)

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