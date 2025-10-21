New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Australia have been dealt a blow ahead of their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixture against England on Wednesday, with captain Alyssa Healy sidelined after sustaining a minor calf strain during a training session last Saturday.

She will continue to be evaluated ahead of Australia's final group-stage fixture versus South Africa, scheduled for Saturday, 25th October. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will step in to lead the side. Australia have already sealed their semi-final spot at the tournament.

Healy has been in sparkling touch throughout the tournament, anchoring the batting for her team. She leads Australia's run-scoring so far, amassing 294 runs in the competition from four games, as per the ICC website.

She smashed a brilliant 142 off 107 balls against India - her sixth ODI century and first as captain - which powered Australia to the highest successful chase in women's ODI history.

Healy followed that up with an unbeaten 113* in a dominant 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh, marking her second consecutive hundred in the tournament.

After months of rehabilitation, Healy made her long-awaited return in August, playing six white-ball matches for Australia A against India A in Queensland before being named in the World Cup squad.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

