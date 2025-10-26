Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): England posted a commanding victory over New Zealand by eight wickets in their last group stage clash in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Advertisement

England gunned down the target in just 38.2 overs, with Amy Jones remaining unbeaten on the crease on 86. For England, a semi-final in Guwahati against South Africa awaits. Just one win for the Kiwis in this World Cup, the joint-least for them in any edition.

Advertisement

England openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont provided the team with a solid start in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand, with 169 to chase.

Advertisement

Jones and Beaumont put on a 75-run partnership for the opening stand to keep the pressure on New Zealand's bowlers before Leah Tahuhu struck with the wicket of Beaumont. Beaumont was struck on the pads while taking a big stride to defend, and the umpire wasted no time in giving her out.

Heather Knight also built up a strong partnership of 83 runs for the second wicket with Jones before falling to Sophie Devine for 33 runs off 40 balls in the 28th over.

Advertisement

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. England produced a strong fightback to bundle New Zealand out for 168 in under 40 overs during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash.

Georgia Plimmer (43) was the top scorer, while Melie Kerr (35) and Sophie Devine (23) also made vital contributions, but once the trio departed, the White Ferns struggled to get going as they lost regular wickets.

Linsey Smith (3/30) ended as the top performer with the ball. She was well supported by Alice Capsey (2/31), Charlie Dean (1/21) and Sophie Ecclestone (1/4), who together choked the scoring rate and ran through the middle order.

In total, England's spinners took seven of the nine wickets while captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/34) also contributed. For much of the first half, it looked like New Zealand were in control after recovering from the early loss of Suzie Bates.

Georgia Plimmer and Amelia Kerr steadied the innings with a solid 68-run stand for the second wicket, taking their side to 89/1 and laying the platform for a competitive total.

However, the game completely changed once that partnership was broken. From 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing nine wickets for just 79 runs and failing even to bat out their 50 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)