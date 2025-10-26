DT
Women's CWC semi-finals: England to face South Africa in Guwahati, Australia to meet India in Navi Mumbai

Women's CWC semi-finals: England to face South Africa in Guwahati, Australia to meet India in Navi Mumbai

ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The stage is set for an exciting semi-final lineup at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with England taking on South Africa in Guwahati on Wednesday (October 29), while defending champions Australia are scheduled to face hosts India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 30).

The fixture between India and Australia will mark the first time the two teams have met in a Cricket World Cup semi-final since their clash in the final four stage of the tournament back in 2017, according to the ICC website.

Australia finished the league stage of the competition undefeated, the only team with no losses at this World Cup. Proteas currently occupy second place in the points table; England are third with a game in hand.

India is placed fourth, having won three and lost as many games in six matches, with one fixture remaining against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.

The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the Cricket World Cup final on November 2.

Earlier on Saturday in Indore, the defending champions chased down the target of 98 with seven wickets in hand, after a spectacular record-breaking bowling display from Alana King.

The win marked their sixth in the league stage, along with a shared point from their washout against Sri Lanka.

The seven-time winners remain the only unbeaten team at this year's marquee tournament. In their previous meeting against India in Indore during the league stage, Australia had chased down a record total to solidify their position in the standings.

Meanwhile, India walked into the semis on the back of an all-round display against New Zealand that punched their ticket to the knockouts.

The hosts will face Bangladesh on Sunday to mark the end of their league stage campaign. England, on the other hand, will face off against New Zealand before the semis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

