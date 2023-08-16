Women’s Football World Cup: England to meet Spain in all-European final on Sunday

Sydney, August 16
England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time with a 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday, breaking the hearts of the host nation and setting up an all-European title decider against Spain.
Ella Toone drove England's opener into the corner of the net in the 36th minute to silence the crowd of 75,784 but Australia captain Sam Kerr brought them back into it with a stunning run and strike from 25 metres out in the 64th minute.
The Matildas defence failed to deal with a long ball over the top seven minutes later, however, and Lauren Hemp nipped in to drill it into the net.
Kerr came close to scoring an equaliser but came up short and Alessia Russo powered home England's third four minutes from time to send the European champions, semi-final losers at the last two World Cups, into Sunday's final. Reuters
