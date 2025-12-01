Women’s hockey chief coach Harendra Singh resigns: Sources

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday resigned from the post with immediate effect citing “personal reasons”.

According to sources, Harendra sent an e-mail to Hockey India informing the apex body that he is resigning with immediate effect.

Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as the chief coach, according to sources.

Marijne had resigned as head coach of the women’s hockey team in August 2021.

Harendra, who previously coached the United States men’s hockey team, had assumed the post of chief coach in April 2024.

Prior to that, he had coached India’s junior men’s team which won the World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indian women’s team’s performance has been disappointing over the past year. The team recorded just two wins in 16 matches in FIH Pro League 2024-25, and failed to qualify for the next season.