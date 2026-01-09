Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): After two weeks of high-octane hockey action, featuring 12 matches that witnessed 37 goals in the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26, the stage is set for SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers to lock horns in the final that is scheduled to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Notably, the winner of the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 will receive Rs 1.5 crore, while the runners-up will take home Rs 1 crore. Also, Ranchi Royals, who finished third, will be awarded Rs 50 lakh. In addition, the Player of the Tournament will earn Rs 20 lakh, while individual honours such as the Best Goalkeeper, Upcoming Player, and Top Scorer of the Tournament will each carry a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The Fairplay Trophy will also be presented to the team that has best upheld the spirit of the game throughout the season, as per a Hockey India press release.

Talking about the finalists, with fairly similar playing styles, both teams have held their own in what was a highly competitive season in the Women's HIL. While the SG Pipers topped the table with 11 points, Shrachi Bengal Tigers sealed the second spot with two wins in regular time and two wins in shootouts, registering 10 points and edging out a Ranchi Royals side that finished in third place with 9 points.

The top two teams faced off twice in the league stage, with Shrachi Bengal Tigers clinching a penalty shootout win on both occasions. After a 3-3 draw in their first match, the Tigers went on to secure a 4-3 win in the shootout. In the second game, they prevailed 7-6 in the shootout after a goalless draw.

However, the stats throughout the league stage would favour the SG Pipers. They are the second-highest goalscorers in the tournament having scored 11 goals - only bettered by Ranchi Royals (13 goals) - with their captain Navneet Kaur leading the way with 4 goals in the tournament thus far. Lola Riera (3 goals) and Sunelita Toppo (2 goals) have also contributed, while Jyoti Singh and Maria Teresa Vianaache have also found the back of the net. The Pipers also have the second-best defensive record in the league, having conceded 9 goals in the group stage.

Reflecting on her team's journey, Navneet Kaur, Captain of SG Pipers, said, "It has been an incredible campaign for us, and reaching the Final is a reflection of the hard work every player has put in. From finishing at the bottom of the table last season to topping the table this year, the comeback has been special. We've played some fearless hockey along the way and the goal now is to finish on a high. The team is confident and hungry to bring the trophy home."

Meanwhile, Shrachi Bengal Tigers have scored only 7 goals in the tournament so far, with 5 of those coming through penalty corner specialist Agustina Gorzelany. Lalremsiami has chipped in with a couple of goals as well. However, the team will strive to tighten up at the back after their defensive frailties, having let in 11 goals in the league stage. With Vandana Katariya leading the side, they have plenty of experience in their ranks to bank on as they gear up for the big occasion.

Sharing her thoughts on her team's campaign, the skipper of Shrachi Bengal Tigers expressed, "From the start, our coach's message was clear - he wanted us to fight for the title. He won it in the Men's league last season, and his aim was to achieve the same with us. So, that's the mindset we have played with throughout the season. We have improved game by game, and now it is about staying consistent. As a team, we have bonded tightly through team meetings, understanding each other's game. Now, all our focus is on becoming champions."

With two evenly matched teams in form, hockey fans can look forward to a thrilling contest as a new champion will be crowned in Ranchi. (ANI)

