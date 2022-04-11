Women's hockey team's England matches cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team’s two FIH Pro League matches against England, which were earlier postponed due to Covid-19, have been cancelled. The two matches were initially scheduled for April 2-3 but postponed due to a high number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the England team. The Indian team has been awarded six points.

Chennai

TN men beat Punjab to win national basketball title

Tamil Nadu defeated defending champions Punjab 87-69 in the final to win the men’s title in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship. Railways won the women’s title, beating Telangana 131-82.

New Delhi

Aditya wins men’s 10m rifle T3 national trials

Aditya Singh of Uttarakhand won the men’s 10m air rifle T3 trials in the national selection trials. Aditya beat Tamil Nadu’s Sri Karthik Raj 17-9. Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab won both the women’s senior and junior 50m rifle prone event.

Manchester

Man City, Liverpool share spoils in pulsating title clash

Manchester City remained one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings after the pair cancelled each other out in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City moved to 74 points, one ahead of their title rivals, with both having played 31 games each.

Paris

Hat-tricks for Mbappe and Neymar as PSG win 6-1

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont 6-1. PSG extended their lead to 15 points with seven rounds remaining after this weekend.

Barcelona

Madrid win, Atletico lose ahead of CL deciders

Real Madrid consolidated their already commanding lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe, ahead of a week in which they hope to finish off Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Madrid restored their lead to 12 points over second-placed Sevilla. Atletico Madrid lost 0-1 at Mallorca as Diego Simeone’s side stumbled again after their defeat at Manchester City. Agencies